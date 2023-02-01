Fire strikes a home in Lincoln County

Fire struck a home in the Lincoln County community of Irma Monday evening.

In a Facebook Post, the Town of Russell Fire Department says it was paged out to the fire around 6:10 p.m.

A number of other area departments were also called out to help.

The first people to arrive saw smoke but no visible fire.

It turned out the flames were hidden by the design of the house, and there was heavy fire on the first and second floor.

High heat and heavy fire forced firefighters to retreat to the first floor, but eventually they were successful in putting out the fire.

The occupants of the house and one dog were not hurt.

Subzero temperatures hampered firefighting operations.

One firefighter did suffer minor frostbite and was treated at Merrill Aspirus Hospital and released.