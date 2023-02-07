No one hurt in Lac du Flambeau fire that destroyed a home

A fire destroyed a home in Lac du Flambeau Monday morning.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police say they got a call about a fire on Artishon Lane around 9:00 a.m.

Everyone who lived in the home was able to get out safely before first responders arrived.

Police say when they first arrived heavy smoke was pouring out and within minutes the entire house was on fire.

The home and everything in it were destroyed.

Investigators says the fire was likely caused by an unattended candle.

Several area fire departments responded to the fire.