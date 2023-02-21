Firefighters, city crews respond to Krist gas station fire on the west end of Ironwood

Firefighters are currently working on a structure fire at Krist gas station on the west end of Ironwood, according to the City of Ironwood Facebook page.

The Krist station is at the corner of Lawrence and US-2.

The fire is under control as of 8:00 a.m. Ironwood Police are working to reopen traffic on US-2 which was detoured while the fire was fought.

People who live in the area may experience water discoloration.

Plowing route schedules may also be impacted due to plowing staff assistance with the fire.