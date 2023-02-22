NWS: Heavy snow and strong winds to create potentially dangerous travel conditions tonight

Heavy snow and bitter winds are expected to pick up this afternoon and carry into tomorrow.

The worst of the storm is expected overnight tonight where travel is expected to be difficult if not impossible due to heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow.

The National Weather Service is predicting blizzard or near-blizzard conditions.

Between 8 and 14 inches of snow is expected for most of our region.

The National Weather Service is encouraging people not to travel during this time.

If you must, make sure you have an emergency kit, keep your headlights on and make sure they’re cleared of snow, and give snowplows plenty of room.

You can check travel conditions by visiting 511wi.gov or downloading the app.

Following the storm on Friday, wind chills are expected to drop in the negative teens.