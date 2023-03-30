© 2023 WXPR
Local News

Cancellations and closures due to late March winter storm

WXPR
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT
People clear snow from the sidewalk after a storm in February 2022.

A winter storm is expected to impact much of the Northwoods Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

Rain, ice, and snow are all possible with these storms.

Some organizations have canceled events for Friday because of it.

The Table Free Community Meal in Rhinelander is cancelled for Friday night.

Nicolet College is canceling its Community Service Fair that was scheduled for Friday. The college does plan to reschedule. A new date has not yet been announced.

This story will be updated as needed.

