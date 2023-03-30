Cancellations and closures due to late March winter storm

A winter storm is expected to impact much of the Northwoods Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

Rain, ice, and snow are all possible with these storms.

Some organizations have canceled events for Friday because of it.

The Table Free Community Meal in Rhinelander is cancelled for Friday night.

Nicolet College is canceling its Community Service Fair that was scheduled for Friday. The college does plan to reschedule. A new date has not yet been announced.

This story will be updated as needed.

