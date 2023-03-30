Road work planned on Highway 17 in the Rhinelander area

Highway 17 in the Rhinelander area will be getting some upgrades.

The Governor has signed off on a nearly $8 million project between US 8 and Stevens Street.

The project is in the city of Rhinelander and the towns of Pelican and Pine Lake.

Crews will resurface the highway and replace the curb and gutter.

The sidewalk will be widened, and an island at the southwest corner of the Timber Driver intersection will be removed and replaced by a right turn lane.

Musson Brothers will be the prime contractor.

Work will begin the week of April 17th and should be done by November.

An informational meeting on the project will take place April 5th at 2:00 pm at Rhinelander City Hall.