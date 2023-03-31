Ice coats the Northwoods before another round of snow expected Friday night

Ice is coating trees and roadways early Friday morning as the first of two rounds of storms makes its way through the Northwoods.

The icy conditions have led to school closures and event cancellations.

Highway conditions are being reported as ice covered or with slippery stretches on 511 Wisconsin as of 7:45 a.m. You can check the latest conditions here.

Rain is expected throughout the day Friday before it transitions into snow.

The National Weather Service Green Bay says 7 to 14 inches is expected across northern Wisconsin.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, which could cause some problems.

“There could definitely be some, we’re in this red here, major impacts possible due to snow load. Again, that’s tree branches, tree branches falling onto power lines, that type of thing. Something that’s definitely catching our eye here is the potential for power outages,” said Curt Kotenburg with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

There were no widespread outages as of 8:00 a.m. Friday. The Wisconsin Public Service outage map showed about 70 customers without power.

Wind will be another factor that could lead to outages. Gusts are expected to peak as high as 45 mph in the next 24 hours.

There is also the potential for some minor flooding, mainly in low lying areas.