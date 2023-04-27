Missing child found safe in Gogebic County

Searchers in Gogebic County found a missing child safe.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office got word of a 9-year-old child missing from her home in Bessemer around 11:00 Wednesday morning.

The child is a participant in the Project Lifesaver program.

The transmitter had been removed, but gave law enforcement a starting point in a wooded area south of the City of Bessemer.

Gogebic County Search & Rescue and the Lac View Desert K-9 helped with the search. A drone was also deployed.

The child was found a short time later, and reunited with her parents after receiving some medical attention.

A number of agencies assisted with the search effort.