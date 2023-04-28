Two hurt in crash near St. Germain Elementary School

Two people went to the hospital after a crash near the St. Germain Elementary School.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

Two vehicles had crashed on Highway 70, and one of them had overturned.

Both had been traveling east on Highway 70.

One was turning left into the school.

The second collided with the vehicle that was turning and flipped over.

Extraction was needed for the vehicle that overturned.

A 27-year-old woman was transported by helicopter for her injuries, and an ambulance took a 75-year-old woman to the hospital.

The highway was closed for close to an hour and a half after the accident.