Gleason residents identified as victims of a deadly Lincoln County crash

Two people from Gleason have been identified as the drivers who died in a head-on crash in Lincoln County Wednesday evening.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says 59 year old Alice Peterson was heading south on Highway 17 when she crossed the centerline just north of County Highway CCC.

She hit a vehicle coming the other way driven by 22 year old Alissa Sosnovske.

Both drivers were killed in the crash around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No one else was in the vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.