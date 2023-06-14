Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Wakefield man

The Gogebic County Sheriff's Office is asking for people to be on the lookout for 30-year-old Steven Wasielewski.

The Wakefield man has been missing since Saturday.

The sheriff's office says he is considered to have an altered state of mind and may have a handgun on him.

Wasielewski drives a 1997 maroon Honda CR-V.

He’s a 6-foot-2 white man with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office at 906-667-0203 or 911.