Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asking for information about missing and “possibly endangered” man

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Jason Meyer was last seen in the area of Burma Road and County Road E in the Town of Harding.

The sheriff’s office says he is considered missing and possibly endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 715-536-6272.

There is a search being conducted. The sheriff's office is not requesting help with the ground search at this time.