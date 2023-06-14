© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asking for information about missing and “possibly endangered” man

WXPR
Published June 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT
Jason Meyer
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Jason Meyer

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Jason Meyer was last seen in the area of Burma Road and County Road E in the Town of Harding.

The sheriff’s office says he is considered missing and possibly endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 715-536-6272.

There is a search being conducted. The sheriff's office is not requesting help with the ground search at this time.

Tags
Local News WXPR NewsLincoln County