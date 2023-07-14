Detours start Monday on US Highway 45 near Monico

A part of US 45 will be closed from noon on Monday, July 17th until noon on Friday, July 21st.

Traffic on US 45 near the intersection with US 8 by Monico in Oneida County will be detoured.

Drivers should take alternative routes on highways WIS 64, WIS 55, and US 8.

Crews plan to replace the culverts under Highway 45, just south of the intersection with US 8.

This project is part of a larger reconstruction project for the US 8 and 45 intersection.

The Wisconsin DOT is working on several other projects in the area including Highway 17 near Rhinelander and US 8 near Tomahawk. You can learn more about those projects here .

Drivers on Highway 8 will still be able to get through the intersection.

You should expect delays if you’re headed that way.