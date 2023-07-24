Highway 107 in Lincoln County to close next week for culvert and bridge work

Highway 107 in Lincoln County will be closed starting July 31.

Construction crews replacing two culverts, repairing a bridge, and replacing another bridge.

Crews will replace the culvert pipes 0.6 miles north of Eggert Drove and 0.2 miles north of Rock Falls Drive. In addition, structure repairs and pavement improvements at Joe Snow Creek and a structure replacement and pavement replacement at Skanawan Creek will take place.

A detour will start on July 31. It will take drivers around the closure via Highway 64, County J, US 51, and County S.

Construction should wrap up by October.

You can learn more about other construction projects in the area on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.