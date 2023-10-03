Highway 8 closure near Rhinelander starts October 16

Construction crews need to replace a railroad crossing on Highway 8.

To do that, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be closing the highway near Rhinelander.

The closure starts at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, October 16.

The road will be closed from Red Arrow/Lake Shore Lane and Airport Road.

That’s the railroad crossing just west of Rhinelander Oneida County Airport entrance.

Traffic will be detoured onto Highway 17.

The closure is expected to last two days.

The work is part of an ongoing project between Highway 47 and North Rifle Road that is repaving the highway, replacing culverts, and making repairs to curb and gutter.