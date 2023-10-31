Highway 32 closed Wednesday in Oneida County
Drivers will need to find an alternative to WIS 32 in Oneida County on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation needs to close the road to repair a culvert at the Whitefish Lake Inlet.
That’s about 6 miles west of Three Lakes.
That section of the road is currently reduced to one lane with traffic signals controlling traffic.
The detour will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The detour route will follow WIS 32 northbound to US 8 westbound to US 45 northbound back to WIS 32.
The road will return to a single-lane configuration on November 2nd and fully open later that day.