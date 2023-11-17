Missing Lac du Flambeau woman last seen in Duluth

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a woman not seen since November 14.

Lavonne Linklater lives in Lac du Flambeau and was last seen in Duluth.

She is a 25-year-old Native American woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Linklater is 5’9” and of medium build.

She does have tattoos including one of a dark night, bright sky on the right side of her chest, a feather on her left leg, and a tattoo on her left index finger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police at 715-588-7717.