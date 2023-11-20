Merrill house heavily damaged in fire

No one was injured in a house fire in Merrill Sunday afternoon.

The Merrill Fire Department was alerted to the fire around 12:30 on East Street north of Stange’s park.

The initial call was for a possible electrical fire.

The fire had already spread along the north side of the home before firefighters arrived.

Initial crews were able to get the fire outside under control.

Several other fire departments from surrounding areas were called in to extinguish the fire inside the house.

The Merrill Fire Department says the interior fire damage was minimal, but smoke damage was extensive.

Salvage and overhaul operations were performed with no additional fire found.

The fire was under control less than an hour after the initial call came in.

The Merrill Fire Department estimates 800 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to help the homeowners.