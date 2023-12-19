New Wausau Fire Chief takes oath of office

The transfer of power in the Wausau Fire Department is now official, as Jeremy Kopp has been sworn in as the department's new chief.

He admitted it was an emotional moment, and the realization of a lot of dedication.

"19 years ago when I started here, if you would have told me that I might be the chief of the Wausau Fire Department one day, I would have told you, 'Not a chance, never going to happen,'" Kopp said.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Police Chief Matthew Barnes were among those to offer their perspectives on Kopp and his qualifications in a ceremony Monday, all offering reviews with high praise.

Kopp says he's been fortunate to have great influence in his time with the department, like outgoing chief Bob Barteck.

"To have this support and to have mentors, not everybody's as lucky as I was in that realm, so that's where I really owe it all to and that's what got me to this point," he said.

Kopp had been named to the position on August 31, impressing the Wausau Police and Fire Commission in the interview process.

"We can be confident in the person that we have because Jeremy has continued to work hard at his skills and no matter what has come his way in terms of obstacles, he's continued to push forward," said Police and Fire Commission Chair Will Harris.

There had been two calls for service during the ceremony, but there's much more than simply responding to help in the position of fire chief, with multiple changes on the horizon, such as the increase in staffing from 62 to 74 members.

While he has aspirations for growth, Kopp says it's most important to capture the momentum the department has gained in the here and now.

"We signed up for this to serve our community, to help everybody on their worst day, and we're going to keep doing that and we're going to keep making sure we do it as best we can and to the best of our abilities," he said.

Kopp joins Barnes and Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb as those with swearing-in ceremonies in the city of Wausau in 2023.