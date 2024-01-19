Fire destroys equipment shed at a farm near Merrill

A machine shed fire at a family farm in Pine River is a total loss after a early Thursday morning fire.

At 2:20 a.m. the Pine River Fire Department responded to a fire on County Highway P in Pine River with a fully engulfed machine equipment shed.

Upon arrival, crews found the building, which was used to store farm implements fully engulfed with the sidewalls starting to collapse. Although there were no additional structures that were threatened by the fire, firefighters were made aware of a gasoline storage container and LP cylinder that were near the burning building, according to a news release from Pine River Fire Department.

Crews from Pine River, Hewitt and Town of Texas extinguished the blaze. Firefighters and their equipment were hampered in the effort by artic temperatures, with a temperature of -6 degrees recorded, the release stated.

Approximately 30,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

Further assistance on the scene was provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Public Service and the Lincoln County Highway Department.