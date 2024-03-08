Lincoln County Sheriff's Office K9 dies shortly before he was due to retire

A K9 officer with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office died shortly before he was scheduled to retire.

In a Facebook Post, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Poncho finished his shift Monday night, and passed away from natural causes during his sleep early Tuesday.

Poncho was a 10-year-old Germain Sheppard certified in narcotics detection, officer protection, building searches, human tracking and criminal apprehension.

Poncho served Lincoln County since 2017, and was scheduled to retire on the 15th of this month.

His handler was Deputy Joel Prahl.

