Lincoln County Sheriff's Office K9 dies shortly before he was due to retire

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 8, 2024 at 8:13 AM CST
K9 Poncho
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Facebook
K9 Poncho

A K9 officer with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office died shortly before he was scheduled to retire. 

In a Facebook Post, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Poncho finished his shift Monday night, and passed away from natural causes during his sleep early Tuesday. 

Poncho was a 10-year-old Germain Sheppard certified in narcotics detection, officer protection, building searches, human tracking and criminal apprehension.

Poncho served Lincoln County since 2017, and was scheduled to retire on the 15th of this month.

His handler was Deputy Joel Prahl.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
