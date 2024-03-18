Wisconsin DOT to hold informational meeting on Highway 51 construction in Minocqua

Construction on Highway 51 south of Minocqua is set to start next month.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a meeting next week to learn more about it and its impact.

Road crews will be working on a roughly half-mile stretch between Manitou Park and the Minocqua Lake Bridge.

Construction is set to start April 1st and wrap-up mid- July. WisDOT says the start date is weather dependent.

There will be a meeting for people to learn more about it on Monday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m. at the Waters of Minocqua, 8116 US 51, Minocqua, WI 54548.

Project staff will share construction details, staging, schedule, traffic impacts and other information.

You can stay up to date on the project as well as other happening in the region on the DOT website.