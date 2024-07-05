© 2024 WXPR
In Eagle River, no major injuries after car crashes into river, clean-up underway

WXPR | By Hannah Davis-Reid
Published July 5, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT
Pixibay

At around 2 am last night, a car drove through two stop signs in Eagle River, hitting a fence and crashing into the river below the bridge under US Highway 45 north.

The driver, a single woman, escaped and went to a nearby house for medical help, where she was treated for minor injuries.

According to the Eagle River Police Department, she told Eagle River Police and the Vilas County Sheriff’s deputies that she was not the driver and that other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Later, however, after more investigation, police determined she was the lone occupant when the car crashed.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for about half an hour while the vehicle was lifted up and out of the water.

The DNR is working to clean up spilled fuel.

The southern channel below the Bridge Street bridge will stay closed until the DNR finishes their cleanup effort.

The northern channel is open to all boaters.
Hannah Davis-Reid
Hannah Davis-Reid is a WXPR Reporter.
