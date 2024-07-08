Three-vehicle crash near Tripoli sends three people to the hospital

Two different crashes closed Highway 8 for a few hours Monday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in for a three-car crash east of Tripoli around 10:15 this morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears a Tomahawk man was driving west on Highway 8 when he took a slow turn onto Honey Road.

A car coming up behind him failed to slow down.

The second car rear-ended the first one causing it to cross into the other lane and hit a third car.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the third car was not hurt.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says inattentive driving is believed to be the primary factor in the crash.

Shortly after this crash, there was another one about 500 yards away on Highway 8.

There were also three vehicles involved in that crash.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office handled the second crash.

Highway 8 was closed for nearly three hours because of these crashes.