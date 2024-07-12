Fire damages a building at an Eagle River area business.

Fire struck a maintenance building at an Eagle River area business.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call at 9:56 P.M. Thursday night reporting smoke and flames coming from the building at 1965 Wild Eagle Lane.

That’s the property of the Wild Eagle Lodge.

No one was in the maintenance building, and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to another building close by.

They say the Wild Eagle Lodge will remain open, and that service to their customers was not compromised.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, but it’s not considered to be suspicious.

Agencies responding to the scene include the Eagle River Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Three Lakes Fire Department, Aspirus Eagle River Ambulance, Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, and Eagle River Police Department.