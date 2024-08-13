Minocqua voters pass referendum to fund town services

The Minocqua referendum question passed by 6 votes Tuesday.

The town asked voters to exceed its annual tax levy by $750,000.

The increase is to maintain the current level of services the town offers. Ahead of the election, Town Supervisor Billy Fried told WXPR they can’t keep up with the inflated costs of the goods and labor that the community has come to depend on.

The referendum passed with 804 yes votes to 758 no votes.

Voters had previously rejected similar referendums in two other elections.