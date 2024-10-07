© 2024 WXPR
Fire destroys a mobile home south of Rhinelander

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 7, 2024 at 6:25 AM CDT
Fire in the Town of Pelican
Pine Lake Fire Department
Fire in the Town of Pelican

Fire tore through a mobile home just south of Rhinelander early Saturday morning.

The home is a total loss, but everyone got out all right.

According to a Facebook Post from the Pine Lake Fire Department, Town of Pelican Firefighters were called out at 12:12 a.m. Saturday with a report of a porch fire that was spreading to a home on Harmony Hills Court.

As firefighters were on the way, word came that the home was fully involved, and additional help was called in from a number of area departments.

The mobile home was a total loss, and a home next door did suffer some heat damage to the vinyl siding.

Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.
