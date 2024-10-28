© 2024 WXPR
Fire strikes Finish Line Bar near Eagle River

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 28, 2024 at 6:57 AM CDT
Finish Line Bar fire
Pine Lake Fire Department
Finish Line Bar fire

Fire struck the Finish Line Bar west of Eagle River early Saturday. 

The Pine Lake Fire Department said in a Facebook Post they were among a number of departments called out to assist the Sugar Camp Fire Department just after 2:00 a.m.

They were called to the Finish Line Bar next to the Eagle River Speedway.

The call reported the structure was fully involved.

Other departments assisting Sugar Camp were from Three Lakes, Eagle River, St. Germain and the Town of Newbold.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
