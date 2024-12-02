Fire destroys a residence in the Oneida County Town of Cassian

Fire destroyed a residence in the Oneida County Town of Cassian over the weekend.

A Facebook post from the Little Rice Fire Department says crews from Cassian, Nokomis and Little Rice Fire were called out Saturday morning for a fully involved residential structure fire on Rocky Run Road.

The first units arriving on the scene reported the structure was a total loss.

Information from owner showed there were no occupants at the time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Oneida County Medic 4 and Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies were also on scene, and Wisconsin Public Service was also requested due to a live service line on the ground at structure.