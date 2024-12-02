© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire destroys a residence in the Oneida County Town of Cassian

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 2, 2024 at 6:38 AM CST
Town of Cassian Fire
Little Rice Fire Department
/
Facebook
Town of Cassian Fire

Fire destroyed a residence in the Oneida County Town of Cassian over the weekend.

A Facebook post from the Little Rice Fire Department says crews from Cassian, Nokomis and Little Rice Fire were called out Saturday morning for a fully involved residential structure fire on Rocky Run Road.

The first units arriving on the scene reported the structure was a total loss.

Information from owner showed there were no occupants at the time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Oneida County Medic 4 and Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies were also on scene, and Wisconsin Public Service was also requested due to a live service line on the ground at structure.
Tags
Local News firesHouse firesWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required