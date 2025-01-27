Rhinelander issues running water advisory to avoid freezing utility lines

The City of Rhinelander issued a running water advisory because of cold temperatures.

It’s only for certain areas of the city that have deep frost issues.

You can find a link to addresses being asked to run their water on the City’s website.

The list is also posted at city hall.

People who are on the list will have their water bills adjusted.

These are the instructions from the city to those being asked to run their water:

· Run water in a stream the diameter of a pencil-lead using cold water from only one fixture per property.

· A pencil lead stream flow rate can be checked by filling a 12-ounce container in approximately one minute of time.

· Special cases of water only customers, or other special circumstances requiring greater flow rates, can also be approved and authorized the same as in the past.

· For more information, contact the City’s Water Department at (715) 362-2728.

Letting water run in this way helps to keep utility lines from freezing.

The running water list will be periodically amended with new locations when frost conditions in the City require additions of other approved customers.

The City of Rhinelander Utility Department will provide further instructions with an end date as frost levels subside and running water, along with the approved credits, will then end.