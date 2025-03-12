The Critical Role of Federal Funding in Sustaining Public Media: A Look at WXPR

Since our inception in 1983, WXPR has remained dedicated to engaging our community, telling the stories of our region, and enriching lives through music and information. In an era of rapid change, the need for community connection, fact-based journalism, and cultural enrichment is greater than ever. These values are not only the foundation of WXPR but of public broadcasting as a whole. However, public radio stations across the country, including WXPR, are facing increasing challenges—threats to federal funding, heightened political scrutiny, and financial uncertainties that could impact our ability to serve our listeners.

How WXPR is Funded

WXPR is a nonprofit organization that relies on membership, sponsorship, and grants to fund our daily operations. The majority of WXPR’s funding comes from the local community through sponsorships and individual donations. However, approximately 15%-20% of funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private nonprofit that distributes federal dollars to public TV and radio stations across the country.

Many listeners may assume WXPR is part of Wisconsin Public Radio or a university, but we are an independent station and do not receive any funding from the state of Wisconsin.

Breakdown of WXPR’s Funding Sources:



Individual Donations : Over 50% of WXPR's funding comes from listener contributions.

: Over 50% of WXPR's funding comes from listener contributions. Business Sponsorships : Local businesses contribute around 10% of the station’s revenue.

: Local businesses contribute around 10% of the station’s revenue. Grants, Events, and Tower Lease Income : These sources make up about 15% of funding.

: These sources make up about 15% of funding. Federal Support via CPB: Roughly 15%-20% of WXPR’s budget comes from CPB, amounting to approximately $110,000–$130,000 annually. CPB funding costs taxpayers just $1.60 per year per American yet each dollar in federal funding generates about $8 in local contributions—an excellent return on investment.

What is CPB?

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is a private, nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967. CPB does not produce programming. Instead, funding is distributed directly to local stations, allowing them to tailor programming to best serve their communities. Public media reaches 99% of the U.S. population and serves millions of Americans every day.

Current Challenges Facing Public Media

Fact-based journalism is more critical than ever, yet public media across the nation faces increasing challenges that threaten our ability to serve our communities effectively. Among the growing concerns are:

The Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency has requested Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR, to testify before Congress on March 26, 2025.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has launched an inquiry into sponsorship practices within public media, a key funding source that sustains local stations like WXPR.

Ongoing efforts to reduce or eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

The Power of Federal Funding for WXPR

Federal funding is an essential part of WXPR’s foundation, allowing us to provide high-quality programming and services to our listeners. CPB funding helps WXPR to:

Deliver National Programming : Federal support enables us to bring top-tier national content from NPR, APM, Native Voice One, and others, to our audience, ensuring access to trusted news, in- depth analysis, and engaging storytelling.

: Federal support enables us to bring top-tier national content from NPR, APM, Native Voice One, and others, to our audience, ensuring access to trusted news, in- depth analysis, and engaging storytelling. Strengthen Our Local Newsroom : WXPR’s newsroom is dedicated to fact-based, independent journalism that keeps our community informed. Our election coverage, including a comprehensive voter guide, provides clear, nonpartisan information. We have led environmental reporting, breaking key stories on PFAS contamination in Rhinelander and Stella. During the pandemic, we kept listeners updated with live reports from state health officials. WXPR remains committed to delivering trusted journalism on the issues that matter most to our community.

: WXPR’s newsroom is dedicated to fact-based, independent journalism that keeps our community informed. Our election coverage, including a comprehensive voter guide, provides clear, nonpartisan information. We have led environmental reporting, breaking key stories on PFAS contamination in Rhinelander and Stella. During the pandemic, we kept listeners updated with live reports from state health officials. WXPR remains committed to delivering trusted journalism on the issues that matter most to our community. Celebrate Music and Culture : WXPR offers diverse local music programming that celebrates the culture and heritage of our region, featuring local musicians and voices. From Polka to Bluegrass to Country Legends, our local programs showcase the rich musical traditions of our community while highlighting the unique sounds that define our area.

: WXPR offers diverse local music programming that celebrates the culture and heritage of our region, featuring local musicians and voices. From Polka to Bluegrass to Country Legends, our local programs showcase the rich musical traditions of our community while highlighting the unique sounds that define our area. Engage and Educate the Community : WXPR invests in local media training for the business community, school partnerships, and journalism internships, as well as producing educational programming that amplifies diverse voices in the community.

: WXPR invests in local media training for the business community, school partnerships, and journalism internships, as well as producing educational programming that amplifies diverse voices in the community. Enhance Public Safety : As a key part of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), WXPR provides critical public safety information to the region, ensuring timely updates during emergencies.

: As a key part of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), WXPR provides critical public safety information to the region, ensuring timely updates during emergencies. Ensure Free and Open Access: WXPR remains free for all listeners, offering news, music, and community information without paywalls.

How You Can Support Public Media

Your voice and support can make a difference. To ensure the future of public media, you can:

Advocate for Public Broadcasting : Stay informed and join the Protect My Public Media coalition at protectmypublicmedia.org .

: Stay informed and join the Protect My Public Media coalition at . Contact Congress : Voice your support for WXPR and public media funding.

: Voice your support for WXPR and public media funding. Donate to WXPR : Community contributions make up over half of the station’s funding, yet only 10% of listeners currently donate. If you're already a member, thank you. If you're not, or would like to increase your generosity, now is a great time to give.

: Community contributions make up over half of the station’s funding, yet only 10% of listeners currently donate. If you're already a member, thank you. If you're not, or would like to increase your generosity, now is a great time to give. Spread the Word: Follow WXPR on social media, subscribe to newsletters, and encourage friends and family to support public media.

Thank you for your support in making this work possible.

