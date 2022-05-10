Michigan looks to fix the state's affordable housing problem

Members of the Resilient Homes Michigan coalition are looking to attract workers back to the state by proposing $1.6 billion in state spending.

Some of that money would go toward modernizing rental properties for low-income families to live in homes with clean air and nontoxic materials.

Around 320,000 renting households in Michigan have incomes at or below 30% of the median income for their area.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition says that of those households, 71% spend more than half their income on rent, leaving little money remaining for other costs for life.

The coalition is asking the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to approve the spending.