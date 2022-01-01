Moors & McCumber Concert & Cocktails

This is a fundraising event for WXPR in association with Music Makes a Difference!

Music Makes a Difference! is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, staffed with volunteers, dedicated to supporting musicians with paid performances in venues around Madison and the surrounding area. The organization has a vision of using music to bring together the community to celebrate diversity, support musicians, and generate contributions for charities in the local community.

Moors & McCumber

$25 - PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Saturday, August 20th

Nicolet College Theatre - 5364 College Drive, Rhinelander, WI 54501

Schedule of Events:

Cocktail Hour: 5:30 P.M.

Pre-show/cocktail hour: Stovepipe Stephens

Doors Open: 6:30 P.M.

Opener: 7 P.M. TBD

Moors & McCumber: 8-9:30 P.M.

Tickets will be held at the box office unless specified. Tickets that are ordered online can be printed as an e-ticket. Please contact WXPR at 715-362-6000 if you have any questions. The Nicolet College Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Please order by phone and let us know that you require wheelchair access.

A vocal harmony duo fifteen years in the making, Moors & McCumber have done more than just endear themselves to fans - they’ve built a genuine community. Bridging the gap between classic folk rock and present day Americana, they write heartfelt songs directly inspired by life’s experiences. With their latest record, 2021’s ‘Survival,’ they have created some of their most compelling work to date.

The sound of Moors & McCumber is adventurous, eclectic, and endlessly creative. Borrowing from rock, pop, blues, folk, and world music, the two multi-instrumentalists defy common logic and embrace spontaneity to bring their stories and songs to life. Their strong vocal harmonies and unconventional instrumentation combine to create a mesmerizing experience. At the center of it all is their evocative songwriting.

