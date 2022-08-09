Vilas County ATV Alliance proposes challenge trail

A conceptual design for an ATV/UTV challenge trail on the Vilas County forest was presented by the Vilas County ATV Alliance to the county forestry committee which approved the ATV Alliance to move forward with their concept.

“We want to present a more challenging experience to help improve the skills of ATV/UTV riders,” Ron DeBruyne, Jr told the committee. “We would use a 911-foot section of a former ATV trail almost parallel to the new trail making it challenging by using rocks, logs, and other material.”

DeBruyne indicated the challenge trail will consist of eight zones for riders with Zone 1 at the south entrance explaining the skill requirements, trail segments, and challenges. Safety recommendations will be included.

Zone 2 will be a rock climb challenge making it clear this is not a beginner trail. Obstacles may include rocks, logs, tires, and/or concrete pieces placed in a safe fashion with proper signage to make sure operators are wearing appropriate protective gear.

Zone 3 will be a big step up and down challenge using large diameter logs to create one foot plus steps on the trail.

Zone 4 will be an uneven step-rock garden firewood section consisting of small size boulders intermixed with firewood size chunks. These will be movable under pressure of vehicle tires. It will

create a side sliding effect for rivers to be able to test their skills for steering and maneuvering.

Zone 5 will be a corduroy road challenge. This would simulate an old wood logging road that would have been laid over wet or swampy areas. For safety these logs would be predrilled to allow steel cable to keep them together.

Zone 6 will be a tire challenge that will rise from the trail elevation to a higher position. For safety purposes, proper signage will provide a pectoral drawing on how the rider may achieve the desired result.

Zone 7 will be the north trail entrance with proper signage similar to the south entrance.

Zone 8 is the bail out rescue, observation area which will be midpoint between the north and south entrances and very close to the regularly traveled trail with a buffer between them. This point will also provide first responders to access the trail should there be a need for them to do so.

DeBruyne also indicated there would be “winch points” for ATV/UTV’s to anchor should they need to use a winch to get them out at being stuck. The alliance hopes to have part of the challenge trail to be in place before winter.