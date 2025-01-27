Natural Resources Board approves increase in bear licenses

Wisconsin bear hunters will see an increase in the number of bear licenses offered this year.

DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Randy Johnson recently outlined recommendations for the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

“Overall we’re looking at about a six percent increase in the harvest target over last year, up to 4,075 bears, and when you add up all the license recommendations it’s about a fourteen percent increase from last year, up to a little over 13,000 licenses”, said Johnson.

Most of the increase in licenses is being seen in Zone C in central Wisconsin and Zone D in the northwestern portion of the state.

The Natural Resources Board approved the increased number of licenses.