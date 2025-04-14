Mountain biking program for girls continues to grow in the Rhinelander area

The Little Bellas organizations teaches girls all across the country various mountain biking skills through riding trails and playing games on the bikes.

Val Foley is Little Bellas program lead for the Rhinelander area, one of only three chapters in the state.

She says while they’re learning things like bike body separation on color powder day or improving their braking skills during a game of sharks and minnows, they’re also gaining confidence.

Foley says it was with these goals and the one of getting more girls into a male-dominated sport that was the basis of the Little Bellas organization.

“We need to empower them through the use of mountain bikes. We'll teach them skills through games and having fun. They'll learn how to get along with other girls. They'll meet new friends, and they'll learn to ride and increase the female presence in the mountain bike community,” said Foley.

She says it’s been amazing watching the girl’s skills and confidence grow.

Some of them have even gone on to compete in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.

“These girls have such good skills that they actually are riding and racing with NICA now, which is fun to see. We've done some good for the community,” said Foley.

Little Bellas offers a weekly program for girls ages 7 to 13 every Sunday starting May 11 through June 22. They’ll be held at either the Washburn Trails System or the Northwood Mountain Bike Park.

New this year, Little Bellas is offering week-long half day camp at WinMan Trails in July for 8 to 11-year-olds.

Foley says the idea came from the Little Bellas organization.

“They like the WinMan venue. They said, ‘This is an amazing set of trails.’ They've got the most beautiful trails. They are premier for this area. And they said, ‘Why not do a camp up here and we'll see how it goes?’ So they decided to launch one this year,” said Foley.

While there is needed gear and a fee for both programs, Foley says neither of those should prevent girls from participating.

Financial assistance is available.

Little Bellas will ship bikes to Rhinelander for girls to use during the duration of the program.

Foley is also collecting donations for her to purchase bikes specifically for the Rhinelander program.

“We have some great mentors that are very good with kids, and it's all female, and some of these mentors have been with us, this will be their fourth year as well,” said Foley. “We've got returning kids that have been with us the whole time also, so that speaks to the program and how well it's done.”

Foley encourages getting girls registered for the programs sooner than later. Space is limited.

You can register at littlebellas.org.

If you have questions about the program or want to make a donation, you can contact Val Foley at 715-360-3874 or val@littlebellas.org.