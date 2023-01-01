Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch

Jonmaesha Beltran joined the Center in January 2023 as a Roy W. Howard fellow. She graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. While completing her degrees at ASU, she's been a social justice reporter for Cronkite News, an investigative reporter for the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism and a Pulliam Fellow for The Arizona Republic. In 2020, she won an Arizona Press Club Award and a Society of Professional Journalists Regional Mark of Excellence Award for her reporting on the experiences of street medics during the Black Lives Matter protests in Phoenix.