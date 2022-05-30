© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
All Things Outdoors

All Things Outdoors: Boating Safety

Published May 30, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT
We’re in a for a hot sunny day Monday, which will mean a lot of people out on the water.

WXPR's Katie Thoresen talks with Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Heath Hampton about staying safe while you have some fun in this episode of All Things Outdoors.

You can hear All Things Outdoors every other Monday on Morning Edition and All Thing Considered or wherever you get your podcasts.

Got a question for the warden or interested in learning more about a topic? Let us know in the sidebar.

Boating safety
Latest Episodes