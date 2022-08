There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy and right now is a great time to see what food sources the woods can provide.

In this week’s All Things Outdoors WXPR's Katie Thoresen and Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto dig into the topic of foraging.

You can listen to All Things Outdoors every other Monday on WXPR or wherever you get your podcasts.

Got a topic you want to learn more about? Let us know in the sidebar.