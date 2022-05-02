© 2022 WXPR
County health ratings, quitting legislators, and monarch butterflies

Published May 2, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
Every year, the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps and the University of Wisconsin Population Health rank a county’s health based on a number of health, social, and economic factors. Health in Northwoods counties varies greatly. Then, the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service is launching a community survey on Tuesday to gauge feelings about racism and inclusion in Marathon and Lincoln Counties. Wisconsin’s legislators are quitting in near-record numbers. And Karen Oberhauser will be talking monarchs at this month’s Science on Tap Minocqua.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
