Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban, rising COVID cases, and rain art

Published May 4, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
Wisconsin has a 173-year-old abortion ban that hasn't been enforced in decades. But if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the decision in Roe v. Wade, that law will trigger, criminalizing abortions in the state. Then, COVID oral antiviral medications are now widely available. And Rhinelander students are making sidewalk art that will only appear when it rains. It’s the first project of the city’s recently created public arts commission.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
