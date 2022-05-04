Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban, rising COVID cases, and rain art

Wisconsin has a 173-year-old abortion ban that hasn't been enforced in decades. But if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the decision in Roe v. Wade, that law will trigger, criminalizing abortions in the state. Then, COVID oral antiviral medications are now widely available. And Rhinelander students are making sidewalk art that will only appear when it rains. It’s the first project of the city’s recently created public arts commission.