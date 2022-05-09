© 2022 WXPR
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

Isle Royale’s wolves, wildfire warnings, and a strong maple sap season

Published May 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT
A fire at a Wisconsin anti-abortion office is being investigated as arson. Then, a recently released study done on Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park shows an increase of wolves on the island likely led to a healthier moose population. Wisconsin officials list 52 Wisconsin counties, including Northwoods counties, at a “very high risk” for wildfires, citing dry conditions and high winds. And after a cool spring, people who tap maple trees say this season was one of the most productive in decades for harvesting sap.

The Extra Local NewscastThe Extra
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
