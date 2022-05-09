Isle Royale’s wolves, wildfire warnings, and a strong maple sap season

A fire at a Wisconsin anti-abortion office is being investigated as arson. Then, a recently released study done on Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park shows an increase of wolves on the island likely led to a healthier moose population. Wisconsin officials list 52 Wisconsin counties, including Northwoods counties, at a “very high risk” for wildfires, citing dry conditions and high winds. And after a cool spring, people who tap maple trees say this season was one of the most productive in decades for harvesting sap.