Wildfires, a dropped civil rights lawsuit, and FORK

Dry conditions and high winds created dangerous fire conditions yesterday, with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reporting more than 65 wildfires. Seven were in Vilas County. Police are asking the public’s help in tracking down people who vandalized the office of an anti-abortion lobbying group in Madison. Jacob Blake dropped a federal lawsuit against the police officer who shot him. And Feed Our Rural Kids is challenging community members to support the weekend backpack program in Vilas and Oneida counties.