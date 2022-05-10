© 2022 WXPR
Wildfires, a dropped civil rights lawsuit, and FORK

Published May 10, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
Dry conditions and high winds created dangerous fire conditions yesterday, with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reporting more than 65 wildfires. Seven were in Vilas County. Police are asking the public’s help in tracking down people who vandalized the office of an anti-abortion lobbying group in Madison. Jacob Blake dropped a federal lawsuit against the police officer who shot him. And Feed Our Rural Kids is challenging community members to support the weekend backpack program in Vilas and Oneida counties.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
