Howard Young offers urgent care, social media reform, and Wisconsin air travel

Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff now offers urgent care. It’s one of the first major changes to the hospital since it was acquired by Aspirus last year. Next, some education leaders and medical experts are urging parents to take a more active role in monitoring their kids' mental well-being, which includes their use of social media. Finally, air travel is slowly recovering since the pandemic. Of the eight passenger airports that offer commercial air service in Wisconsin, the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport has seen passenger numbers rebound most since 2020.