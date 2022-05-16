A march for reproductive rights, rising COVID cases, and what Enbridge’s Line 5 could mean for wild rice

About 150 people demonstrated in support of abortion in Minocqua yesterday. Their voices joined a chorus of protesters nationwide for a day of action dubbed Bans Off Our Bodies. Then, COVID cases are on the rise again. This week, most counties in the region moved from the low to medium community level. Finally, a proposed reroute of Enbridge, Inc.'s Line 5 gas pipeline in northern Wisconsin was designed to circumnavigate tribal territory. But critics believe the reroute still poses risks to traditional Ojibwe agriculture.