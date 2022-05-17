© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

Hodag Heritage Festival, COVID deaths, and the Line 5 pipeline expansion

Published May 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Hodag Heritage Festival is underway with events including a trivia scavenger hunt, history tour and celebration at Pioneer Park. Then, COVID cases are once again rising in Wisconsin. More than 1 million people have died from the virus in the U.S. Finally, tribal and environmental advocates are calling on the Army Corps of Engineers to reject permits to expand the Line 5 pipeline, a year after the timeline Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered it shut down.

Tags

The Extra Local NewscastThe Extra
Stay Connected
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Latest Episodes