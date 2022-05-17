Hodag Heritage Festival, COVID deaths, and the Line 5 pipeline expansion

The Hodag Heritage Festival is underway with events including a trivia scavenger hunt, history tour and celebration at Pioneer Park. Then, COVID cases are once again rising in Wisconsin. More than 1 million people have died from the virus in the U.S. Finally, tribal and environmental advocates are calling on the Army Corps of Engineers to reject permits to expand the Line 5 pipeline, a year after the timeline Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered it shut down.