The state of abortion in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan

The Friday decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade is confusing some Wisconsin physicians after the state reverted to a law passed in 1849. It prohibits abortions unless medically necessary to save a woman’s life, but some doctors are unclear on when they can provide that care. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s governor signed an executive order meant to protect the state’s abortion services from laws in neighboring states. And Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging the state Supreme Court to quickly determine whether abortion is legal under the state’s constitution.