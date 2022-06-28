A Minocqua fire, climate change report, and abortion access in Illinois
Firefighters say lithium-ion batteries may have been the cause of a fire at the Minocqua waste transfer station Monday. About 150 firefighters from 49 departments responded to the blaze, which took eight hours to extinguish. Then, a new survey reveals many Americans have changed their mind about climate change and now see it as a major crisis. Finally, Illinois abortion clinics are bracing for a surge in out-of-state patients.