A Minocqua fire, climate change report, and abortion access in Illinois

Published June 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Firefighters say lithium-ion batteries may have been the cause of a fire at the Minocqua waste transfer station Monday. About 150 firefighters from 49 departments responded to the blaze, which took eight hours to extinguish. Then, a new survey reveals many Americans have changed their mind about climate change and now see it as a major crisis. Finally, Illinois abortion clinics are bracing for a surge in out-of-state patients.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
