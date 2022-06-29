Democratic leaders sue to overturn WI abortion ban, Republican gubernatorial candidates vow to uphold it

Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban faces its first major legal test, as the state’s Democratic leaders announced Tuesday they’re suing to overturn it. Meanwhile, three Republican gubernatorial hopefuls vow to fire prosecutors who refuse to enforce the ban. Also, liberal watchdog group American Oversight filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 Wisconsin election. And the Literacy Task Force of Wisconsin is teaching educators a new technique to help struggling readers.