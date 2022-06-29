© 2022 WXPR
Democratic leaders sue to overturn WI abortion ban, Republican gubernatorial candidates vow to uphold it

Published June 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban faces its first major legal test, as the state’s Democratic leaders announced Tuesday they’re suing to overturn it. Meanwhile, three Republican gubernatorial hopefuls vow to fire prosecutors who refuse to enforce the ban. Also, liberal watchdog group American Oversight filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 Wisconsin election. And the Literacy Task Force of Wisconsin is teaching educators a new technique to help struggling readers.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
