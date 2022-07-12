© 2022 WXPR
Abortion rights in Michigan, Wisconsin’s primary, and renovations for the Porcupine Mountains

Published July 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
An abortion rights campaign in Michigan turned in a record-breaking number of signatures for a ballot initiative to make abortion a constitutional right. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, candidates are gearing up for the August Primary. Then, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park received $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds for infrastructure improvements. And gas prices finally dropped in Wisconsin. Prices are down 47 cents from last month.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
