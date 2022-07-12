Abortion rights in Michigan, Wisconsin’s primary, and renovations for the Porcupine Mountains
An abortion rights campaign in Michigan turned in a record-breaking number of signatures for a ballot initiative to make abortion a constitutional right. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, candidates are gearing up for the August Primary. Then, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park received $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds for infrastructure improvements. And gas prices finally dropped in Wisconsin. Prices are down 47 cents from last month.